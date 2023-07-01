Police say a tornado in central Alberta has damaged houses and may have resulted in unspecified injuries.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning at 1:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, noting meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in Mountain View County that was producing a tornado near Didsbury, Alta.

RCMP say they received reports of a large tornado in the county along Highway 2 at Highway 581, ranging from one to two kilometres wide.

Police say homes were damaged and there have been reports of injuries.

They warned people in the area to take cover.

Environment Canada warns damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were also possible.

Police say they’ll provide more information when it becomes available.