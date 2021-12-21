Inmates gathering in front of cell 8 in the North 3 unit of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S. as an alleged assault took place.HO/The Canadian Press

An inmate who held a cell door closed during a vicious Halifax jail attack has received a sentence of five-and-a-half years in prison from a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge.

The sentencing of Omar McIntosh is the first in a series expected for the Dec. 2, 2019 beating and stabbing of inmate Stephen Anderson at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

Justice Jamie Campbell described the 34-year-old man’s case as a “sad one” as he will be deported to his native Barbados – which he left at the age of seven – after release from prison.

Campbell calculated that taking into account McIntosh’s time already served in the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, the inmate’s remaining sentence totals two years and 211 days.

McIntosh is among 12 men found guilty of aggravated assault in the attack, along with another found guilty of obstruction.

The assault involved one group of men entering the cell to beat and stab the victim, two holding the door shut and another group forming several lines to impede officers from responding.

The prosecution had asked for sentences in the range of five to eight years, with prosecutor Scott Morrison saying the attack stands out as a planned effort to take control of the prison to carry out the violence.

