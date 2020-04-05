Inmates from Kitchener, Ont., women’s prison in lockdown over coronavirus infections, guards union says

Open this photo in gallery Grand Valley Institution for women in Kitchener, Ont., on Nov. 26, 2007. Mathew McCarthy/The Record

About 40 inmates of a large women’s prison in southwestern Ontario are locked down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The union representing guards says at least four inmates of Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont., are infected.

It also says one correctional officer has the coronavirus.

The locked-down prisoners are in one unit.

Correctional staff say they are working to restrict inmate movement to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says staff are given protective equipment if they need to interact closely with inmates.

