The son of a pediatrician who went on to become a pioneer in family-centred care for hospitalized children, Dr. Richard Goldbloom was admired for his compassion, his ability to speak to children at their level, and his role in growing Halifax’s IWK Health Centre into a leading pediatric teaching hospital.

Dr. Goldbloom, who died in Halifax on Nov. 18 at the age of 96, trained as a pediatrician at Montreal Children’s Hospital and at Boston Children’s Hospital, before being recruited in 1967 to be the inaugural physician-in-chief and director of research at the newly constructed Izaak Walton Killam Hospital for Children, as well as professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Dalhousie University. He held those positions for the next 18 years.

“He was always challenging orthodoxy,” said his former student Dr. Andrew Lynk, who is now chief of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre (formerly the Izaak Walton Killam Hospital for Children). “He signalled a different way of thinking.”

Soon after arriving in Halifax, Dr. Goldbloom got to work creating one of the first care-by-parent units in the country. Instead of being treated like visitors, who could only visit their sick child during designated visitor hours, family members became a central part of the care team and were encouraged to be at the hospital whenever possible.

“Kids live within families and pediatricians treat families, he used to say,” said Dr. Sarah Shea, a pediatrician at the IWK and a professor in Dalhousie’s Department of Pediatrics.

Dressed in his starch-white doctor’s coat – which he saw as his uniform and a sign of respect for his patients – and with a telltale twinkle in his eye, Dr. Goldbloom never stopped instructing the medical students and residents he took on rounds, that the primary need of patients and families from their physician was the relief of anxiety. On occasion, he knew that was accomplished by curing a disease, but more often it was by helping families understand, manage and cope with problems they faced.

“Communication is [at the] core of medicine,” he told the Halifax Chronicle Herald newspaper in 2013. “It’s learning how to observe, how to listen to people, and that’s more important than the talking a doctor does – the listening and the looking.”

Born on Dec. 16, 1924, in Montreal, Richard Goldbloom was the younger of two sons of Annie (née Ballon) and Alton Goldbloom, who was reported to have been the first trained pediatrician in the city. Children’s medicine seems to have run in the family. Not only was Richard’s father a pediatrician, but his brother, Victor, became one, too.

After working in New York at the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, Victor returned to Canada and entered politics. Elected to the Quebec National Assembly in 1966, he later became the first member of the province’s Jewish community to become a provincial cabinet minister. He died in 2016.

Richard and his brother grew up on Montreal’s Crescent Street. Their father’s office occupied the ground floor of their house, and they lived on the upper two floors.

“From earliest childhood, as I passed through our ground floor hallway that served both my father’s office and our home, my nostrils filled with aromas of the various solvents then used routinely in pediatric practice: alcohol, ether or acetone. These and listening to the howls of infants were part of my daily sensory experience,” Dr. Goldbloom wrote in his autobiography, A Lucky Life, published in 2013. “By the time I was old enough to write, I would scrawl my name ostentatiously: ‘Richard Goldbloom MD.’ No one in the family, or the profession, objected.”

As a medical student at McGill University, Dr. Goldbloom married the love of his life, Ruth Schwartz. In 1944, a friend had introduced him to the petite young lady, who stood barely five feet tall and hailed from Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island. They went for a cup of coffee; Ruth laughed wholeheartedly at his jokes, and he was smitten.

Married for 66 years, until Ruth’s death in 2012, they became a powerful force in Halifax’s medical and cultural circles. The co-founder of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax, Ruth raised millions to support health, education and arts institutions in Nova Scotia.

“People knew them as Ruth and Dick. They were rarely separated,” said their son, Dr. David Goldbloom, senior medical adviser at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto.

While raising their three children, the Goldblooms filled their Halifax home with laughter and music. A skilled pianist, Richard loved to sit at his Steinway grand piano after work and relax by playing Chopin or Brahms. Sometimes at parties, Ruth, a skilled tap dancer, would accompany him while he played an upbeat tune.

“As a boy, when I came home from school and walked past my mother, tap dancing in the living room, I assumed all mothers tap danced in mid-afternoon,” David said.

Growing up, David also assumed all fathers enthusiastically woke their young sons late at night to watch reruns of old Marx Brothers films when they came on TV.

“He never took himself too seriously,” David said. “He took his work seriously. He accomplished a lot, but he didn’t puff out his chest.”

Richard loved nothing more than instigating laughter, especially if it was from a child. He told the story of amending a prescription for one patient. After informing the girl’s mother that he had made a mistake with the first prescription, the girl said to him: “Doctors never make mistakes,” he liked to recall. “I asked her to write that down, and she wrote, ‘Doctors never make mistakes, especially Dr. Goldbloom.’ ” He framed the note and put it up in his office for other patients to see.

As a physician, he found joy in children’s innocence and humour. One time, an apprehensive seven-year-old boy came to him with ear troubles. When he took out his otoscope, the boy became alarmed. He showed the boy the tool more closely and said, “I’m going to point this light into your ear and see if it shines on the wall across the room.” As soon as he put the otoscope into his ear, the boy quickly plugged his other ear with his finger.

“He believed that humour had a very active role in our lives,” Dr. Shea said. “He was just one-of-a-kind.”

Having accompanied his father on house calls when he was a child, Richard lamented later in his life the loss of this practice. He believed there was tremendous value in seeing patients and their families in their home environments. David remembers waiting in the back seat of the family car while his dad made early morning house calls. The stops often resulted in David arriving late for school.

In the early years of his practice, Richard also allotted one hour every morning, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., for patients or their parents to call him.

“He took those calls on a dedicated line at home, with the phone on the breakfast table, where we could hear his end of the conversation. We watched him show the empathy and concern that made worried mothers feel that they were truly being listened to and [understood], and then watched as he guided them, reassured them and calmed them,” recalled his son Dr. Alan L. Goldbloom, a pediatrician who retired in 2014 after serving as president and CEO of Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.

Throughout his career, Richard was a prolific writer. He published more than 140 scientific research papers on everything from cystic fibrosis to the value of screening for disease; his textbook Pediatric Clinical Skills is still widely used, and for many years he served as editor of a popular newsletter, Pediatric Notes.

Also committed to literacy, he introduced a program, which continues to run today, where newborns in Halifax receive a free Read to Me! bag that contains books available in many languages, including Mi’kmaw.

Outside of pediatrics, Richard served on the boards of several cultural organizations, including as founding chairman of Halifax’s Discovery Centre, an interactive science museum. He had a way of connecting with and charming donors, either through personal interactions or the thousands of handwritten letters and notes he wrote.

“He was so funny,” said Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation. “But there was real wisdom buried in that comedy.”

From 2001 until 2007, Richard served as chancellor of Dalhousie University. One of his proudest moments during that time was being present when his granddaughter, Ellen Goldbloom, received her doctor of medicine diploma from the institution. She later become the fourth generation of pediatricians in the family.

For his work, Dr. Goldbloom received many honours, including being named to the Order of Canada in 1986 for promoting outreach travelling pediatric clinics in Nova Scotia and a regional pediatric program. When the IWK named a new building for research and clinical care in his name in 2005, he was praised for his role in establishing funding in the mid-1980s for an ongoing research department and for helping to foster a research-focused environment at the IWK.

“He was always thinking ahead – pushing,” Ms. Gillivan said.

In 2017, Dr. Goldbloom was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. “That’s the advantage of being old. They start to think you’re important,” he told The Chronicle Herald in 2017.

Dr. Goldbloom lived with dementia in his final years and died of congestive heart failure. He leaves his children, Alan, Barbara, and David; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

“I can’t imagine anyone having a luckier life,” he wrote in his autobiography.