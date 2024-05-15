Innu Nation grand chief calls out NunatuKavut Community Council at identity summit

Open this photo in gallery: Todd Russell, president of the NunatuKavut Community Council, talks to the media in St. John's in 2016.Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Innu Nation Grand Chief Simon Pokue spoke to other Indigenous leaders at a meeting in Winnipeg on Wednesday about what he calls Indigenous identity fraud by the NunatuKavut Community Council.

The council, which represents some 6,000 people in south and central Labrador, claims to be Inuit. It previously claimed to represent Métis.

At a summit on Indigenous identity hosted by the Manitoba Métis Federation and the Chiefs of Ontario, Pokue said his community knows its territory and culture, but has to be wary of sharing publicly due to organizations like the council. He said such organizations co-opt those stories for their benefit without actually being Indigenous.

“Needing money doesn’t make anyone Indigenous,” he said, adding Canada is supporting the “recolonization” of Indigenous Peoples by backing and working with what he called fraudulent groups.

The Innu Nation has previously asked the Federal Court to quash a 2019 agreement between the federal government and the council – a memorandum of understanding that sets guidelines for self-determination talks.

In November, a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the council isn’t receiving resources deemed for Inuit.

Council president Todd Russell has described similar allegations as defamatory, including when Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed said last year the organization is co-opting Inuit identities to secure land, rights and financial resources.

Russell pushed back on that assertion, saying Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents Inuit in Canada, has “no right” to determine the identity of the people his group represents.

In a photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, Russell is seen standing beside Anandasangaree after a meeting last week in Ottawa.

“NCC continues to work hard to advance the rights and recognition of NunatuKavut Inuit,” the post reads.