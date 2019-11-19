 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Inquest called into fatal shooting of Sudanese man by police in Winnipeg

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the fatal shooting of a Sudanese man in Winnipeg.

Dr. John Younes will examine the circumstances leading to the death of Machuar Madut, who was 42, as well as determine if there are ways to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Mr. Madut, who fled war-torn Sudan in the early 2000s with his wife and children, was fatally shot in February by police during an emergency call about a man with a hammer who was causing a disturbance.

Story continues below advertisement

The Council of South Sudanese Community of Manitoba Inc. said at the time that Mr. Madut had been struggling with mental-health issues that resulted from his separation from his children and family.

The shooting prompted a demonstration from people who said the incident highlighted the need for better relations between police and people of colour.

A date and location for the inquest will be set later by the chief judge of Manitoba’s provincial court.

Related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter