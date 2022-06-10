An inquest into the deaths of three women in rural eastern Ontario is receiving insight into how prosecutors handle intimate partner violence offences in the province.

Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area by Basil Borutski, a man they had been in previous relationships with and who had a known history of violence against women.

The three women were murdered within an hour of each other on Sept. 22, 2015.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering several public policy issues directed at preventing future deaths and protecting victims of intimate partner violence in rural communities.

Julien Lalande, an acting Crown attorney in Renfrew County, is telling the inquest that in some intimate partner violence cases, a victim or survivor may be reluctant or opposed to testifying, regardless of supports or accommodations available.

If that happens, Lalande says the prosecutor must not withdraw charges and must consider multiple factors when making decisions about the way forward for the legal process, noting they can use other pieces of evidence at a trial.

