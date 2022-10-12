A coroner’s inquest into the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody viewed videos today of one man alone in a cell, struggling to move and asking for a drink shortly before he died.

The video from 2014 shows Donald Mamakwa, 44, at one point reaching his arm out between the bars for several minutes, holding a juice box.

Inquest counsel says the timing of the clip corresponds with testimony from another man in custody who told investigators that Mamakwa had asked him for a drink.

The inquest is looking at the deaths of Mamakwa and his 50-year-old uncle Roland McKay, who died in 2017, after they both died of medical conditions while in police custody at Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters without being assessed by doctors.

Other cellblock footage from the hours before Mamakwa died show him lying on a bed, using his foot to slide a juice box towards himself after a constable drops it off, rocking back and forth and clutching his chest and struggling to stand shortly before his death.

The inquest heard on Tuesday that testimony is expected saying Mamakwa had a 97 per cent chance of surviving on Aug. 3, 2014 if he had been taken to a hospital.