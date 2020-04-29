 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Inquest into in-custody death recommends mandatory methamphetamine training for Manitoba officers

Kelly Geraldine Malone
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Manitoba judge is recommending mandatory methamphetamine training for police and corrections officers after the death of a 31-year-old man who was in custody.

Judge Brent Stewart’s inquest report says since meth has become so prevalent on streets, officers need to know the signs, symptoms and how to book someone who has taken the illicit drug.

Russell Andrew Spence told police he had taken meth when he was picked up in October 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

A nurse was not called to check on Spence while he was in the remand centre, despite his acting strangely, chanting and sweating profusely.

The inquest report says Spence had a large heart and it was that, coupled with drug use, other medication and a scuffle with police, that led to his death.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba has said meth use has increased by more than 100 per cent in adults and nearly 50 per cent in youth since 2014.

Winnipeg’s police chief has said much of the city’s violent crime is linked to addictions and methamphetamine. The mayor has called on all levels of government to work together to tackle the crisis.

Stewart’s report, released Wednesday, says the criminal justice system has “exponentially become embroiled with the use of methamphetamine in criminal activities.” He adds that the officers and corrections workers who interacted with Spence had not been trained on how to respond.

“Clearly the witnesses who testified reflected a complete lack of knowledge as to the effects and indicia of methamphetamine on individuals who they deal with such as Mr. Spence,” Stewart writes.

Officers originally came into contact with Spence after a call from a Winnipeg convenience store for a wellness check. Spence had walked into the store, put a knife and a pair of scissors on the counter and asked the clerk to call police. He also said he wasn’t there to hurt anyone but simply wanted help, the inquest report says.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, Spence was immediately handcuffed and put in a police car. He was arrested for possession of a weapon.

Officers noted that Spence was sweating heavily and uttering strange things. Spence told them he was being chased, but there were no signs that was true.

He said he had been using meth earlier in the day, but officers noted no signs of intoxication. Officers did recommend a psychiatric assessment.

The strange behaviour continued with Spence chanting and singing as he was driven to the remand centre. As he was being processed by corrections officers, his bizarre comments continued, the report says.

“Despite these comments, no concern was shown by the officers that the remarks might reflect an imminent outburst.”

Soon after, Spence charged an officer and there was a skirmish in an area of the remand centre used for showers and searches. More officers responded to try to get Spence under control and at least one officer was on top of Spence’s upper back and heart region during the brawl.

Story continues below advertisement

Spence suddenly stopped moving. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart also recommends that all officers who transfer prisoners should be made aware of the risk factors reflected on a person’s log sheet, including use of street drugs and medical conditions.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies