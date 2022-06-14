Basil Borutski leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A rural Ontario man who murdered three of his previous intimate partners in a rampage in 2015 had ignored orders to attend a court-mandated domestic violence program, the jury at an inquest into his killings heard Tuesday.

However, even if Basil Borutski had enrolled in the Partner Assault Response (PAR) program as ordered in the years leading up to the murders, multiple experts said he was likely too high risk by then to have benefitted.

Mr. Borutski had a decades-long history of intimate partner violence before he killed Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk in the Renfrew County area on Sept. 22, 2015. He had been previously convicted for violence against Ms. Warmerdam and Ms. Kuzyk. He was ordered to attend the PAR program after each of those cases.

The inquest will focus in part on ways to protect victims of intimate partner violence in rural communities.

Deborah Kasdorff, who worked with Ms. Warmerdam and Ms. Kuzyk as former manager of the region’s Victim/Witness Assistance Program, said it’s possible that Mr. Borutski would have benefitted from one-on-one treatment – but expressed concern about him attending PAR, which is a group program.

“The other men in the group who would be exposed to him … that’s what I’d worry about,” Ms. Kasdorff told the jury Tuesday. “I’m not an expert but, to me, he needed something other than PAR.”

Psychologist Peter Jaffe, who testified earlier in the inquest, concluded from a case review that Mr. Borutski would have posed a challenge for a PAR program.

“He was in complete denial about having done anything wrong and having a need to change,” Mr. Jaffe wrote in a report submitted to the jury. For example, Mr. Borutski had applied in jail to enter an anger management program. “But at the intake interview he said he had no problem with anger, and was only agreeing to register because his lawyer said it was a good idea and might help him avoid doing a program upon his release.”

Jill Dubrick, director of Ontario Victims’ Services for the Ministry of the Attorney General’s victims and vulnerable persons division, testified alongside Ms. Kasdorff Tuesday, and received many questions about the effectiveness of the PAR program, which she oversees.

The program is made up of 12 sessions, to be completed over a period of six months. Participants must be referred to the program through the courts – either through a diversion program ahead of a trial, or by a probation officer after a custodial sentence is completed. The program had been 16 sessions but was shortened in 2014.

Asked about the rationale for that cut, Ms. Dubrick said she couldn’t comment as the decision predated her –though she noted that under the previous format people were allowed to miss up to three sessions, and now all 12 are mandatory. Ms. Kasdorff said her understanding is that the program was shortened in an attempt to quell long waitlists.

Ms. Dubrick was asked repeatedly about any studies they have done on the program to determine its success or ways to improve. She could not speak to any data or research specifically done on the efficiency or success of the Ontario program, but said there has been research on this type of program more widely.

The inquest heard Tuesday that the case emphasizes the importance of early interventions. A recent Globe and Mail series has highlighted a lack of prevention resources in Canada, as well as shortcomings in the police response to intimate partner violence, and a lack of public awareness around the risk factors for femicide.

In part of his recommendations to the jury, Dr. Jaffe recommended that the provincial government increase funding for the PAR program, in order to expand it to 20 to 24 sessions.

In Mr. Borutski’s case, court heard that part of his excuse for not attending was a lack of transportation. Dr. Jaffe’s recommendations also included the need to offer transportation assistance in rural communities.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.