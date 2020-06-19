 Skip to main content
Inquest to be called into death of Samwel Uko, Saskatchewan Premier says

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Samwel Uko is shown in a family handout photo.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the chief coroner plans to call an inquest into the death of a young football player who went to hospital twice before taking his own life.

Moe says the justice minister spoke to the coroner’s office and was told there would be an announcement later today.

Samwel Uko’s family says he was visiting the provincial capital last month from British Columbia, when he went to the Regina General Hospital seeking help for his mental health.

Relatives say he was released from hospital only to call 911 hours later and be taken back to the emergency room by a police officer.

The 20-year-old’s uncle says he was informed by health officials that security escorted Uko out because he did not provide his name.

Justin Nyee says that evening his nephew’s body was found in Regina’s Wascana Lake.

He says the family wants to find out why Uko was turned away from hospital and to prevent the same thing from happening to anybody else.

