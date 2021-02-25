Inquiry hears from first psychologist to treat Lionel Desmond after he was medically released from military

Open this photo in gallery Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna and daughter Aaliyah. Handout

The inquiry investigating why a former soldier killed his family and himself in 2017 is hearing today from the first psychologist to treat Lionel Desmond after he was medically released from the military in 2015.

Mathieu Murgatroyd, who worked at the Occupational Stress Injury clinic in Fredericton, told the inquiry that he provided mental health treatment to Desmond for 16 months, ending in October 2016.

A Canadian Armed Forces psychiatrist diagnosed Desmond with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011, four years after he served as a rifleman during the war in Afghanistan.

Mental health professionals contracted by the military have told the inquiry that Desmond initially responded well to treatment, but he suffered a relapse in May 2013 when he was subjected to racist comments about his African Nova Scotian heritage.

Murgatroyd testified that Desmond appeared guarded and distant when they first met in June 2015 at the clinic, which receives referrals for assessments and treatment from the Department of National Defence, Veterans Affairs Canada and the RCMP.

As well, the psychologist testified that Desmond said his relationship with his wife, Shanna, was strained, and he confirmed that he had increased his alcohol consumption to deal with stress.

The psychologist went on to say that in April 2016, Desmond revoked his consent to allow the clinic to gather and share information with his wife.

Murgatroyd recalled that during their first treatment session, Desmond complained about nightmares, night sweats, daily intrusive thoughts and chronic pain.

As well, Desmond said he had suffered a number of head injuries while serving in the military, and that he worried about a possible brain injury.

The inquiry has heard that the former corporal did not disclose this concern while receiving treatment from mental health professionals contracted by the military.

After he completed treatment in the fall of 2016, Desmond told his Veterans Affairs caseworker that he planned to move home to Nova Scotia, which prompted a recommendation for him to take part in a six-month residential treatment program at Ste. Anne’s Hospital in Montreal.

The inquiry has heard that he left the program three months early and returned home to Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., in August 2016.

Evidence presented to the inquiry has shown Desmond received no therapeutic treatment for the next four months.

On Jan. 3, 2017, he bought a semi-automatic rifle and later that day fatally shot his 31-year-old wife, their 10-year-daughter, Aaliyah, and his 52-year-old mother, Brenda, before killing himself in the family’s home.

