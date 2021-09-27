 Skip to main content
Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass killing holds first of four community open houses

Debert, N.S.
The Canadian Press
A woman pays her respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives last year has held the first of four planned community open houses this week.

About 50 members from the community of Debert, N.S., came to a local community centre today to meet with 20 investigators from the inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission.

Barbara McLean, director of investigations for the commission, says the informal format of the open houses is meant to allow people from the community to talk directly to the inquiry team.

McLean says they can simply relate their experiences or take the opportunity to provide the commission with information relevant to its investigation.

The R.C.M.P have confirmed that on the night of April 18, 2020, a gunman disguised as a Mountie set fire to several homes and killed 13 people in nearby Portapique, N.S., and over the next 13 hours he evaded police while killing more people he knew and others at random.

The inquiry is scheduled to begin public hearings next month in Halifax with an interim report expected by May and a final report to be filed by November 2022.

