A woman pays her respects to victims of a mass shooting at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S., in April, 2020. Almost two years after a gunman disguised as a Mountie started a shooting rampage that claimed 22 lives in rural Nova Scotia, an independent public inquiry is set to begin Tuesday in Halifax.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier Tim Houston slammed the long-awaited public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on the day hearings began, accusing the commission responsible for probing the attack of “disrespectful” treatment of victims’ families.

Nova Scotians have waited nearly two years for the inquiry examining a rampage across the province’s rural heartland that left 22 people, including an expectant mother, dead. But the premier’s comments, just over an hour before the proceedings began, put commissioners on the defensive as they made their opening remarks inside a ballroom at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Mr. Houston said it was unacceptable that those most affected by the tragedy were heading into the hearings with many unanswered questions, including which witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify. He called on the commission to meet with families and their lawyers to provide them with a plan that gives them confidence in the process.

The uncertainty around the inquiry was causing “further, unnecessary trauma,” the Premier said.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I have heard family members express frustration and concern about the structure of the inquiry. They feel left in the dark,” he said. “This is not only disrespectful, it should cause us all to pause and ask: if the families don’t have confidence in the process, how can the public?”

Commission chair Michael MacDonald, former Chief Justice of Nova Scotia, pushed back against criticism that the inquiry has not been transparent enough. He said families of victims have been involved in the process since the beginning, and will have the opportunity to influence the course of the inquiry and make sure memories of those killed are included.

The inquiry will not function as a trial designed to assign blame or award damages, Mr. MacDonald said. Instead, its mandate is much broader, and will ask larger questions that can lead to recommendations for systemic changes needed within institutions such as the RCMP, and potential legislative responses to prevent similar events.

The commission has interviewed nearly 150 witnesses connected to 17 crime scenes, he said, and if every one of them were to testify, and be cross-examined, the inquiry could take years. Instead, much of the inquiry will be built around “foundational documents” not yet shared publicly that will summarize the investigative work already done by the commission. The commission is required to submit its final report by November.

“This process cannot drag on for five years. We have a responsibility as commissioners, and it’s in everyone’s interest, to manage this,” he said. “I’ve seen the emotional toll of processes that go on and on, lives waiting in the balance.”

Mr. MacDonald asked the public to trust the inquiry process, and assured Nova Scotians the independent commission will not let the police or government influence its work or findings. He strongly rejected the claims of some members of the public who say the inquiry is a “sham” that intends to “cover up” mistakes by the RCMP or other agencies.

“We know confidence in our institutions has been shaken,” he said. “I will not tolerate an attempt by any institution to tamper with our independence. Independence is the backbone, the be-all and end-all, of inquiries.”

The commission will allow families and other participants – including police organizations and groups focused on gun control and gender-based violence – to suggest witnesses who should be called to testify, which the commission will consider, according to commissioner Leanne Fitch, a retired police chief from Fredericton.

Kim Stanton, the inquiry’s third commissioner, said the inquiry will “follow the evidence where it leads us.” The Toronto lawyer has been criticized for publishing a book about public inquiries released on the eve of these hearings. Ms. Stanton, who told the crowd she wrote her book before the inquiry began, asked the public to keep an open mind as the process begins.

“The commission is required to act in the public interest, and the public interest doesn’t necessarily mean doing what’s popular,” she said.

