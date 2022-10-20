RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testifies at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Aug. 24.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting today released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting that is at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.

In recordings made on April 28, 2020 – nine days after the killings – RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she understood the police force could not at the time release details about the make and model of each of the weapons the gunman used to kill 22 people.

But she goes on to say she felt frustrated and disrespected when she learned the speaking notes used for an RCMP news conference earlier that day did not include a reference to the weapons as semi-automatic and assault-style.

Lucki said publicly sharing the fact that semi-automatic or assault-style weapons were used in the mass killing was a request she received from a minister’s office, though she did not identify the minister.

Though references to semi-automatic or assault weapons were not included in the remarks prepared for RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell, the senior Mountie did mention the description in response to a reporter’s question.

Campbell’s handwritten notes from the meeting with Lucki, released June 21, prompted allegations of political interference because they indicated Lucki had assured Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and the Prime Minister’s Office the RCMP would release information about the firearms in a bid to support the government’s pending gun control legislation.