Inside Victoria’s Dino Lab, where ancient bones await new homes

Tusks, skulls, gemstone-infused cephalopods and dinosaur fossils. Lots and lots of fossils. They are everywhere as you walk through Dino Lab. Some fossils are just the size of teeth or simply fragments of bone. Others are full-sized femurs stretching over a metre in length. Some are still encased in layers of tinfoil, gleaming white plaster and millions of years of rock and sediment that are slowly and painstakingly being carved, chipped and scraped away to reveal some of the planet’s earliest and greatest inhabitants.
Tucked into a non-descript corner of Victoria is Dino Lab, one of the premier fossil wholesalers and fossil prep labs in North America. Bringing fossils and bones to life is no easy task, requiring months of bone prep, reconstruction, fabrication and assembly to create museum-quality displays. Founded by Terry Ciotka in 2004, it has taken on some large and scientifically significant projects in the past 15 or so years. To name just a few: Victoria has the world’s second-most complete Tyrannosaurus rex, which is on a world tour; the Zephyrosaurus, the only mounted specimen in existence, is on display in Copenhagen’s museum of natural history; its Dracrorex hogwartsia (who’s name is inspired by Harry Potter) is one of only two in existence and is in the special collections in the Royal Ontario Museum. Finally, there’s the Melbourne Triceratops, which is the Dino Lab’s latest project.
Three huge fossil pallets are still only partly exposed on Dino Lab’s display floor, one with a Triceratops skull and teeth smiling back at you – prehistoric animals waiting to find new life.
