Inspection reports reveal critical gaps inside Quebec nursing homes ravaged by COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery People place a sign translating to 'Protect our Seniors' outside Maison Herron, a long-term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, on April 12, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The protective equipment was lacking or hard to access. Physical distancing wasn’t maintained. There wasn’t enough staff so quarantined areas couldn’t be maintained or potentially infected employees had to keep working.

Those shortcomings were noted in workplace-safety complaints filed in May and April at four Quebec long-term care homes where a total of 250 elderly residents have died of COVID-19.

The complaints, outlined in labour-department inspection reports, give a glimpse of the disarray and poor conditions in long-term care facilities in Quebec since the pandemic began, killing nearly 2,600 Quebeckers living in care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Quebec’s Director of National Public Health, Horacio Arruda, said outbreaks in care homes were likely driven by employees who were asymptomatic carriers and worked in several facilities at the same time.

The inspection reports show that, at the level of individual homes, circumstances were more challenging than how they were portrayed by officials in the government’s daily briefings.

Workplace-safety inspection reports for three long-term care homes were obtained by The Globe and Mail through access-to-information requests. A report for the Sainte-Dorothée home had previously become public in court filings.

Many of the problems mentioned in the reports stemmed from similar roots – understaffing, a lack of protective gear, confusion about steps needed to counter the contagion. However, they translated into different challenges in each of the homes.

At the Vigi Dollard-des-Ormeaux home, in Montreal’s West Island, a lack of staff made it impossible to assign nurses to work solely with infected residents. On some shifts, for example at night or during weekends, there was only one nurse for the entire facility, according to the inspection report.

The workplace-safety inspector ordered Vigi DDO to stop shuffling employees between “hot” and “cold” zones. “I deem that there is a danger for the health, security and physical integrity of workers,” inspector Julie Martel wrote in her report.

According to the local health authority, 66 residents at Vigi Dollard-des-Ormeaux have died of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said workers were moving between hot and cold zones without donning the required gear (gowns, gloves, procedural masks and eye protection) or without changing in a buffer area. “There were difficulties getting all workers to follow good IPAC [Infection Prevention and Control] practices,” the report said.

The document said a Vigi manager, Juliana D’Onofrio, blamed the local health authority for the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Since March 20, Quebec’s Health Department has centralized PPE procurement, leaving it to local health boards to allocate the equipment rather than having individual homes contact suppliers, ministry spokesman Robert Maranda said in an e-mail to The Globe Monday.

According to the report, Ms. D’Onofrio complained that Vigi “regularly made requests to [local health authorities] for PPE. Because of the shortage of PPE, the [local health authorities] had trouble supplying them preventively and in sufficient quantities.”

The report also said there were no N95 respirator masks during aerosol-generating medical procedures – and in any case the staff hadn’t done tests to make sure such respirators fit them properly.

Questioned about the report, a spokesman for the local health authority said that there was good co-operation with Vigi DDO and that facilities under its jurisdiction received adequate supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand the concerns of the employees,” spokesman Guillaume Bérubé said, adding that the health authority had dispatched managers, nurses and geriatricians to assist Vigi DDO.

Lack of PPE and staff shortages were also a problem at other homes.

At the Laflèche long-term care home in Shawinigan, where 44 residents have died, management had to allow employees who had been exposed to the novel coronavirus to cut short their two-week quarantine period.

The decision was made “in a context of understaffing,” Jean-Pierre Bergeron, a medical adviser for the local health authority, told the labour inspector.

After 78 people were infected in early April, officials tested all Laflèche residents and personnel and uncovered more than 30 asymptomatic cases.

“If we had that knowledge at the start of the pandemic, there are many things we would have done differently,” the local public-health director, Marie-Josée Godi, told reporters in April.

Story continues below advertisement

The highest death toll in a Quebec eldercare home was at Sainte-Dorothée, a home in Laval, north of Montreal, where 91 have died.

The Sainte-Dorothée inspection report mentioned complaints that employees who had COVID-19-like symptoms were required to show up for work. The report also noted that not all personnel were issued masks even though physical distancing was not possible in some work areas.

On May 4, when the inspection report for the LaSalle home in Montreal was issued, 43 of the 130 residents had caught COVID-19.

The report noted some problems, such as overcrowding in the reception area, a lack of proper distancing measures in an elevator and at two work stations, and overflowing bins of dirty clothing. But the report said that generally protective equipment was available and guidelines were followed.

Nevertheless, 49 residents have died at the LaSalle home.

Scott Gottlieb says we will be better prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, but a spike in new cases may also arrive at a time when other seasonal illness circulate. The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2017 and 2019 adds that Sweden leads Europe in coronavirus deaths despite attempts at herd immunity. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.