Instrument failure, pilot error caused fatal N.W.T. plane crash: TSB

Open this photo in gallery An Air Tindi float base is shown in Yellowknife on Oct. 4, 2011. James MacKenzie/The Canadian Press

An investigation has found that a series of instrument failures compounded by pilot error was behind a fatal airplane crash in the Northwest Territories.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot were killed when the Air Tindi King Air plane went down in January 2019 outside of What Ti, a small community northwest of Yellowknife.

In a report, the Transportation Safety Board says the pilots left the Yellowknife airport with only one functioning attitude indicator, a gauge that shows the plane’s position relative to the horizon.

The plane’s second indicator failed as it was flying through heavy cloud, causing the automatic pilot to switch off.

With only some instruments functioning, the plane’s pilot was unable to regain control of the aircraft.

The plane crashed into tundra outside What Ti at more than 700 km/h.

