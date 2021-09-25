 Skip to main content
International balloon festival floats high above High River Alberta

Special to The Globe and Mail
A balloon flies over the town of High River at the Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival in High River, Alta. on Sept. 24, 2021.

Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

The Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival, in High River, Alta. is Western Canada’s largest balloon festival and featured 23 balloons from across the country, plus one each from the U.S. and Belgium. The five-day festival is in its ninth year.

Balloon pilot Shane Lockyer fires hot air into his balloon.

Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

The first balloon rises as the festival's participants set off on Sept. 24.

Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

A man unfurls a balloon for the festival, which featured 23 balloons from across the country with one balloon from the United States and one from Belgium.

Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Emma Lockyer helps deflate her balloon after landing outside High River.

Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Spectators take photos of balloons coming in for a landing outside High River.

Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
