International balloon festival floats high above High River Alberta

Open this photo in gallery A balloon flies over the town of High River at the Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival in High River, Alta. on Sept. 24, 2021. Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

The Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival, in High River, Alta. is Western Canada’s largest balloon festival and featured 23 balloons from across the country, plus one each from the U.S. and Belgium. The five-day festival is in its ninth year.

Open this photo in gallery Balloon pilot Shane Lockyer fires hot air into his balloon. Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery The first balloon rises as the festival's participants set off on Sept. 24. Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery A man unfurls a balloon for the festival, which featured 23 balloons from across the country with one balloon from the United States and one from Belgium. Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Emma Lockyer helps deflate her balloon after landing outside High River. Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Spectators take photos of balloons coming in for a landing outside High River. Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

