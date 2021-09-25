International balloon festival floats high above High River Alberta

The Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival, in High River, Alta. is Western Canada’s largest balloon festival and featured 23 balloons from across the country, plus one each from the U.S. and Belgium. The five-day festival is in its ninth year.
