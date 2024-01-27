Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: Ottawa announced changes for the growing number of international students in Canada this week, introducing measures they say will help mitigate the strain on public services and housing. International student numbers have increased rapidly from 637,855 in 2019 to 807,260 in 2022, to over a million at the end of 2023.
Also this week, Newfoundland MP Ken McDonald said it was time for Liberal party members to “clear the air” on Justin Trudeau’s position as head of the party, and called for a leadership review. McDonald has since retracted his statement, but Trudeau has had to dodge questions about a potential review ever since.
Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.
c. Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host who took his show online after parting ways with the network appeared at a Calgary event alongside the Premier, former Dragons’ Den panelist Brett Wilson, Jordan Peterson and Conrad Black. They discussed Justin Trudeau, the Capitol riots and Donald Trump.
d. All of the above. The number of international students in Canada was more than one million in December 2023. The massive growth is caused in part by the prominence of private colleges – which attract high numbers of international students but then often provide subpar education experiences.
b. Working on pharmacare legislation. The NDP has been pushing for more support on prescriptions as part of their agreement with the Liberals. Singh accused the Liberals of being “slimy” and breaking promises.
d. Taking a trip on a TTC subway. The Cup took the subway from midtown Toronto to the city’s downtown core, accompanied by former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tomas Kaberle.
a. Stockpiling precious metals. Bow Valley Credit Union introduced its “gold-backed solution,” stockpiling hundreds of thousands of dollars in silver and gold to protect its clients against inflation. Its executives say if a federally regulated bank ever collapses, BVCU will sell the gold and split the profits with its members.
b. False. It’s what deep-sea divers call abandoned fishing equipment left at the bottom of the ocean, trapping and killing aquatic wildlife. Canadian organizations have been diving to retrieve thousands of tonnes of ghost gear across the country.
c. Civics. Nearly two-thirds of respondents felt that education on politics and geography wasn't a priority in their schools compared with other topics, such as science, technology and mathematics, and they received little training to teach it.
c. 150 years ago. The 32 objects, most of them cast in gold, consist mostly of royal regalia looted from the palace in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi during the Anglo-Asante wars of the 19th century. They will be loaned to the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi. Britain is at the centre of an impassioned debate over the repatriation of priceless objects appropriated in colonial times.