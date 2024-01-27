Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Ottawa announced changes for the growing number of international students in Canada this week, introducing measures they say will help mitigate the strain on public services and housing. International student numbers have increased rapidly from 637,855 in 2019 to 807,260 in 2022, to over a million at the end of 2023.

Also this week, Newfoundland MP Ken McDonald said it was time for Liberal party members to “clear the air” on Justin Trudeau’s position as head of the party, and called for a leadership review. McDonald has since retracted his statement, but Trudeau has had to dodge questions about a potential review ever since.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.