Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Ottawa announced changes for the growing number of international students in Canada this week, introducing measures they say will help mitigate the strain on public services and housing. International student numbers have increased rapidly from 637,855 in 2019 to 807,260 in 2022, to over a million at the end of 2023.

Also this week, Newfoundland MP Ken McDonald said it was time for Liberal party members to “clear the air” on Justin Trudeau’s position as head of the party, and called for a leadership review. McDonald has since retracted his statement, but Trudeau has had to dodge questions about a potential review ever since.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.

1Which American media personality travelled up to the Great White North this week for an event with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith?
a. Jon Stewart
b. Steve Harvey
c. Tucker Carlson
d. Ellen DeGeneres

c. Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host who took his show online after parting ways with the network appeared at a Calgary event alongside the Premier, former Dragons’ Den panelist Brett Wilson, Jordan Peterson and Conrad Black. They discussed Justin Trudeau, the Capitol riots and Donald Trump.

2The federal government announced measures to help ease the pressure that the skyrocketing number of international students is having on services. What were those measures?
a. A two-year cap on new study permits
b. Limiting who is eligible for a post-graduation work permit
c. Restrictions on work permits for spouses of students
d. All of the above

d. All of the above. The number of international students in Canada was more than one million in December 2023. The massive growth is caused in part by the prominence of private colleges – which attract high numbers of international students but then often provide subpar education experiences.

3What did NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh describe this week as like wrestling eels covered in oil?
a. Taking scrum questions from Rebel News
b. Working with the Liberals on pharmacare legislation
c. Managing another Donald Trump U.S. presidency
d. Literally wrestling eels covered in oil

b. Working on pharmacare legislation. The NDP has been pushing for more support on prescriptions as part of their agreement with the Liberals. Singh accused the Liberals of being “slimy” and breaking promises.

4To celebrate the return of the NHL All-Star game, the Stanley Cup was spotted in Toronto doing what?
a. Catching the views at the CN Tower
b. Watching jellyfish at the aquarium
c. Filling itself with dumplings in Chinatown
d. Taking a trip on a TTC subway

d. Taking a trip on a TTC subway. The Cup took the subway from midtown Toronto to the city’s downtown core, accompanied by former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tomas Kaberle.

5Regulators accused an Alberta credit union of “undermining member confidence” in the banking system for doing what?
a. Stockpiling precious metals
b. Shorting stocks of other banks
c. Offering reduced transaction fees for anti-bank Facebook posts
d. Changing its name to “Better RBC”

a. Stockpiling precious metals. Bow Valley Credit Union introduced its “gold-backed solution,” stockpiling hundreds of thousands of dollars in silver and gold to protect its clients against inflation. Its executives say if a federally regulated bank ever collapses, BVCU will sell the gold and split the profits with its members.

6True or False: ‘Ghost gear’ is a growing phenomenon in Canadian competitive sport, where players can still feel their helmets and padding hours after they’ve taken it off.
a. True
b. False

b. False. It’s what deep-sea divers call abandoned fishing equipment left at the bottom of the ocean, trapping and killing aquatic wildlife. Canadian organizations have been diving to retrieve thousands of tonnes of ghost gear across the country.

7In a survey published this week, which school subject did a majority of teachers say they did not feel equipped to teach?
a. Mathematics
b. Science
c. Civics
d. Physical Education

c. Civics. Nearly two-thirds of respondents felt that education on politics and geography wasn't a priority in their schools compared with other topics, such as science, technology and mathematics, and they received little training to teach it.

8Two British museums announced they are returning a collection of stolen Ghanaian artifacts, in a loan to a local museum in Ghana. How long ago were they stolen?
a. 10 years ago
b. 80 years ago
c. 150 years ago
d. 250 years ago

c. 150 years ago. The 32 objects, most of them cast in gold, consist mostly of royal regalia looted from the palace in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi during the Anglo-Asante wars of the 19th century. They will be loaned to the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi. Britain is at the centre of an impassioned debate over the repatriation of priceless objects appropriated in colonial times.

