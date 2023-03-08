March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global day to celebrate women’s and girls’ achievements in culture, politics, sports, business and more.

The day has its roots in the early 20th century, when labour movements first began to advocate for equal rights for women as they started to join the workforce in greater numbers. In 1975, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized March 8 as IWD, which is now celebrated in more than 100 countries.

This year, The Globe is sharing stories that explore the multitudes of modern womanhood, from a cultural shift in how we talk about menopause to the importance of financial literacy for women.

The rebranding of menopause

Franco Égalité/The Globe and Mail

In a recent video, Pamela Anderson revealed the contents of her bag, which included a fan for her hot flashes. Anderson is among a growing league of high-profile women willing to speak publicly about menopause. In fact, the stage of a woman’s hormonal life once reserved for hushed conversations has moved front and centre. Fiorella Valdesolo reports.

How to spot gendered language in the workplace – and what to say instead

Depending on your social circles and where you hang out online, it can seem like our society has become drastically more progressive in recent years, and in some ways that’s true. But, the social mores that govern the way we interact at work haven’t really changed – yet. Stacy Lee Kong reports on how the way we talk to and about women in the workplace still needs improvement.

A Canadian NGO helps fill the education gap for Afghan girls

After the Taliban banned Afghan girls from attending school when they swept to power in the summer of 2021, a Canadian non-profit launched an online school for girls. Janice Dickson and Sayed Salahuddin report on how the non-profit is helping fill a crucial gap in the country’s education system.

First person: How do I find a bathing suit that transforms me from GLo (Grandma Lori) into JLo

At 64, Lori Burke writes that “the decades of wear and tear on this not-so-itsy-bitsy body came under a glaring spotlight” when she realized she needed a bathing suit for an upcoming sunny vacation with her family. “Nothing could make me entertain this terrifying prospect. Nothing except my one-year-old grandson. Who will want to be in the pool. Where I will want to be with him. And so, the swimsuit nightmare begins.” Read Burke’s essay.

Bangles project empowering Indian women in rural communities

XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Pinky Devi remembers feeling helpless as her husband would come home drunk every evening, picking a fight and throwing the dinner to the ground. Now, Devi has found a way to take some control over the power of alcohol. She is one of two dozen women in her village who have been employed at a factory that turns liquor bottles into an essential accessory for women in Bihar: bangles. Neha Bhatt reports.

