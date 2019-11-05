Investigating officer’s testimony comes under scrutiny at Theriault trial

Open this photo in gallery Michael Theriault (centre), a Toronto police officer who was off duty that night, and his brother, Christian Theriault (left), who face charges of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in the December, 2016, beating of Mr. Miller, who was 19 at the time. Fred Lum

The police officer who arrested Dafonte Miller says when she responded to a reported crime in Whitby, Ont., she found the young black man lying on the driveway with one of his alleged attackers on top of him, screaming that he’d just been beaten – something a defence lawyer said she was “misremembering.”

Durham Regional Police Constable Barbara Zabdyr’s testimony was given in the Superior Court of Justice in Oshawa, Ont., during the trial of Michael Theriault, a Toronto police officer who was off duty that night, and his brother, Christian Theriault, who face charges of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in the December, 2016, beating of Mr. Miller, who was 19 at the time.

“When he was on the ground when we first showed up, he was screaming that he was beat up by the males,” Constable Zabdyr testified in trial, which is being heard by Justice Joseph Di Luca without a jury.

During cross-examination, Christian Theriault’s defence attorney suggested that memory came to Constable Zabdyr only after she read media coverage of the trial, which began last week.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold asked Constable Zabdyr why she never mentioned during the preliminary hearing that Mr. Miller said he was beaten while he was on the driveway, or during an interview with the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, or to Crown attorneys, who would have been obliged to disclose that to the defence.

“You tell his honour why you did not mention this new memory to the Crown,” he said. “You didn’t have any such memory did you? You didn’t have it till you started reading the newspaper.”

He later asked her, “Are you prepared to agree that there is a reasonable possibility that this thing you remember now is misremembering? That it isn’t accurate? Do you agree there’s a reasonable possibility of that?”

Constable Zabdyr admitted she has followed news reports about the trial, but said this memory surfaced long before that, just a day or two after the preliminary hearing in February, 2018.

She told the court that Christian Theriault, who had placed one of three calls to 911 that night over the incident, explained when she arrived at the Theriault home that he and his brother were in the garage smoking when they saw two men breaking into cars. She said he told her they chased one of them, Mr. Miller, and he started hitting them “with a pipe or stick or something” until Michael Theriault restrained him. She said Christian Theriault told her his brother was an off-duty police officer.

Constable Zabdyr said she was concerned that Mr. Miller still might fight back, so she gave her handcuffs to Michael Theriault (whose name she said she did not know until she returned to the station) and allowed him to place them on Mr. Miller. She also testified that Michael Theriault patted Mr. Miller down.

The Crown has been building a case that the Theriault brothers were the aggressors in the altercation and viciously beat Mr. Miller with their fists and a pipe. Mr. Miller’s left eye was badly damaged, and was surgically removed. A forensic pathologist has testified that the injury was most likely caused by at least one punch.

Constable Zabdyr said she did not speak to Mr. Miller on the ambulance ride to Lakeridge Health Oshawa, a local hospital, but she overheard him tell paramedics that he was walking down the street and got jumped and beaten by the two accused.

Later, at the hospital, when Constable Zabdyr told Mr. Miller he was being charged with assault with a weapon, she said he yelled, “Do you see any weapons on me?”

A four-foot steel pipe stained with blood was found at the scene by one of Constable Zabdyr’s colleagues, Constable Sean McQuoid, who also took the witness stand on Tuesday.

He, like other police officers who have testified, described seeing Mr. Miller’s eye seeping blood but said he did not see any blood on Christian or Michael Theriault. The only visible injury was a scratch on Christian’s right hand, he said.

In his 911 call reporting that Mr. Miller had broken into his father’s truck, Christian Theriault told the operator to not only send police, but an ambulance as well. A transcript and recording of the call have been submitted as evidence.

“An ambulance? Why? Who’s injured?” the operator asked.

“The guy we were chasing,” Christian Theriault said.

“What is his injury?” the operator asked.

“He was fighting us back so we were trying to –” he replied.

“What is his injury?” she asked again.

“We’re all ... bloodied right now,” he said.

“So he’s bleeding, but you don’t know what’s wrong?” the operator asked.

“No,” he said.

In court, Constable McQuoid recounted taking statements from both brothers as they stood side-by-side. Later, he took Michael Theriault to his police car to record a formal statement, in which the asked him if he’d identified himself as a police officer to Mr. Miller.

“No, I didn’t have a chance to,” Michael Theriault replied, according to a transcript submitted as evidence. “Me and my brother were fighting for our lives."

