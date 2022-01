New Brunswick Child and Youth Advocate Norman Bosse releases a report in Fredericton on Jan. 28, 2019.Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

An investigation into the death of a 91-year-old man who was twice assaulted at a New Brunswick nursing home has uncovered a wide array of failures, including the home’s inability to protect residents from harm.

Norman Bosse, the province’s seniors advocate, issued a report today that also discovered under-reporting of major incidents and a series of shortcomings in an investigation conducted by the adult protection branch of the Department of Social Development.

To protect the privacy of the victim and his family, the report does not name him or the nursing home, and there is no indication of when the man died.

But the report provides grim details about how the man, who had dementia, had been assaulted at least twice by another male resident with dementia – incidents captured by surveillance cameras.

In the second incident, the victim was shoved to the floor by the other resident, resulting in a broken hip. Complications arising from that injury led to the man’s death, which the coroner ruled a homicide.

Following both assaults, the man’s family was wrongly told he had simply fallen, as was the case with an earlier incident that resulted in injury but was not properly reported because the surveillance tapes had been erased.

