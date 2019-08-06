 Skip to main content

Investigators taking close look at damage in suspicious fire in Moncton, N.B.

MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Fire investigators in Moncton, N.B., say more work needs to be done to determine the cause of an apartment building blaze that forced eight people from their homes early Monday.

District Chief Charles LeBlanc of the Moncton Fire Department says the fire is “suspicious in nature,” but there is a lot of damage and the investigation will take time.

He said crews were “slowly and meticulously” combing through the scene Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire extensively damaged the two-storey building on Pine Street in the city’s downtown.

One woman received minor burns in the fire during her escape as she was struck by falling debris.

The Red Cross said it assisted a woman, a man and three children from one unit with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics.

