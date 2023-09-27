An ethnic nationalist who had been scheduled to testify Thursday before a Quebec legislature committee studying the province’s immigration plan was told today he’s no longer welcome.

Earlier in the day, the presence of Alexandre Cormier-Denis on the list of witnesses to appear before the committee drew concern from all parties in the legislature.

In videos and articles posted online, Cormier-Denis has suggested that immigration will lead to the "replacement" of the Québécois people, and in one he calls the acceptance of multiculturalism in English Canada "disgusting."

Premier François Legault told reporters this morning that he doesn't think Cormier-Denis belongs at the committee, and the government house leader's office later confirmed that the invitation had been withdrawn.

Monsef Derraji, house leader for the Opposition Liberals, said that while he does not share Cormier-Denis' views, anyone is free to submit a brief to the committee.

Cormier-Denis, who ran unsuccessfully in a 2017 provincial by-election, complained in a social media post today of censorship and said the criticism surrounding his appearance has ignored the substance of his submission to the committee.