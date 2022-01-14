Members of the Iqaluit Fire Department in Nunavut assist with flushing the city's water pipes on Oct. 27, 2021. The City says it's investigating after receiving more than 20 complaints from residents who say they smell fuel in their tap water again.Dustin Patar/The Canadian Press

The City of Iqaluit says trace amounts of fuel have been detected in the Nunavut capital’s water supply.

The city says an initial review of data from its real-time monitoring station indicates fuel entered the water on Monday and Wednesday.

It says there have been no measurements above low-alarm thresholds, but the city is pro-actively opening distribution valves to flush the water.

The city had already confirmed it was investigating after residents complained they could smell fuel in their tap water again.

Its 8,000 people spent nearly two months under a do-not-consume order last fall after fuel was found in the water.

The city says in a release that it believes there may have been left over hydrocarbons that got into the water supply again.

