Iqaluit shut down its treatment plant after drinking water coming from taps was found to contain traces of fuel.Dustin Patar/The Canadian Press

Nunavut’s Health Department has lifted a precautionary boil-water advisory for the city of Iqaluit.

The capital’s 8,000 people had been under the advisory since Jan. 19 when the city started using a bypass system to pump water to residents.

The city shut down its treatment plant the same day after drinking water coming from taps was found to contain traces of fuel.

The water was also contaminated with fuel late last year and residents were under a do-not-consume order for two months.

The Health Department says in a statement that the boil-water advisory was temporary to ensure the water was safe to drink while the city was switching over to the bypass.

The department says such advisories are standard whenever there is a significant change to how the water is treated.

