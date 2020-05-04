 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Iran chief’s link to 1988 massacre raises obstacles in crash probe, says former justice minister Irwin Cotler

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Irwin Cotler holds a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on March 26, 2015. Canada’s quest for compensation from Iran for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner is fraught with obstacles because Tehran’s lead investigator is a mass executioner who belongs in prison, says the former justice minister.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A former Canadian justice minister says Canada’s quest for compensation from Iran for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner is fraught with obstacles because Tehran’s lead investigator is a mass executioner who belongs in prison.

That frank assessment comes from Irwin Cotler, a lawyer and long-time human rights advocate who represents several current and former Iranian prisoners.

Iran has appointed its chief justice, Ebrahim Raisi, to oversee the investigation of the Jan. 8 shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport, killing all 176 on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Cotler says Raisi has escaped justice himself because he was complicit in the mass execution of thousands of Iranian political prisoners in 1988.

Raisi was named as a conspirator in the killings two decades later by another Iranian politician but he is not known to have spoken publicly about the allegations.

The government has appointed another ex-Liberal cabinet minister, Ralph Goodale, to be its special envoy on the Ukraine crash as it grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

