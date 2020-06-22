 Skip to main content
Iran commits to handing over PS752 black boxes, start compensation talks: Ottawa

Ottawa, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man pauses to look at photographs of some of the people who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 in Iran, during a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver on Sunday January 19, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Ottawa says Iran’s foreign minister has committed to sending the flight recorders from the civilian airliner it shot down in January to be analyzed in France without delay.

The federal government says Iranian Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif made the promise during a conversation today with Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

A readout of the telephone call says Champagne underscored the need for a comprehensive, transparent investigation of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

There were 176 people killed – including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents – when the Iranian military shot down the plane shortly after takeoff from the Tehran on Jan. 8.

Iran has since been accused of refusing to co-operate with efforts to investigate the crash and hold those responsible to account, including by initially refusing to hand over the plane’s black boxes and then not delivering on a promise to do so.

The readout says Zarif also said Iran would enter into negotiations around compensating the families of those who were killed when the plane was shot down.

