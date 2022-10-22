Iranian-Canadians and allies march towards Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Ont., for the Global Day of Action for Iran rally on Saturday, October 22, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Toronto on Saturday in a show of solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran, more than one month after a young woman’s death in police custody led to nationwide demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country.

Crowds gathered at Queen’s Park before making their way towards Toronto’s city hall, as throngs of people chanted “justice for Iran” and “women, life, freedom.”

It’s the latest of protests around the world after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16. Ms. Amini died after being detained by the country’s morality police over her “inappropriate attire.” The incident sparked weeks of deadly demonstrations in Iran, where protesters are calling for a revolution in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian security forces have dispersed gatherings with live ammunition and tear gas, leaving more than 200 people dead, according to human rights groups.

In Toronto, several downtown streets were shut down on Saturday and police were on standby as the large crowd moved through the city centre.

Banafshesh Cheraghi, 28, marched as she held a large white banner with five friends that said “women. life. freedom.”

Ms. Cheraghi said she was at the demonstration to echo the voice of protesters in Iran.

“It’s not a protest anymore, it’s a revolution. We’re here for them to say we support them,” said Ms. Cheraghi of the people of Iran.

She called on Canadians to help and “keep echoing their voice with us,” adding that they can help put pressure on Ottawa to place additional sanctions on members of the Iranian regime. The Canadian government added 20 Iranian officials and entities to its sanctions list earlier this month, preventing them from entering or doing business with Canada.

Roofia Rahbar, who joined the Toronto rally, said she wanted to see the resignation of the government and police in Iran. She said her message to the regime as a protester was that “it’s too late now, we want them all gone.”

Meanwhile, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said the unrest in Iran has led to a rise in Islamophobic attacks and online hate, which are putting unjustified blame on the general Muslim public for the Middle Eastern country’s regime.

Stephen Brown, CEO of the NCCM, said there were cases of hijab-wearing women being threatened and assaulted, even though the women themselves had participated in the anti-Iran protests.

“Ever since the killing of Mahsa Amini, what we’ve seen is a spike of Islamophobic incidents in Canada,” said Mr. Brown.

“People who are angry with the government in Iran are taking it out on Canadian citizens that are Muslims here.”

Mr. Brown said there had also been at least two Islamophobic protests at the Imam Mahdi Islamic Centre in Thornhill, Ont., where dozens of protesters have harassed and threatened worshippers as they headed into the mosque.

He said congregants were concerned about yet another protest planned at the mosque later this month, even though the facility has been clear that it has no relationship at all with the Iranian government.

“It’s really important for people to understand that being a practising Muslim doesn’t mean that you support the government of Iran,” said Mr. Brown.