Irregular migrant claims hit lowest level in more than a year

The number of irregular asylum seekers who crossed into Canada dropped in November to the lowest levels in over a year.
Newly published federal data shows 1,019 irregular migrants were apprehended by the RCMP crossing into Canada between official border crossings last month.
That was 375 fewer irregular migrants than the previous month and continued a downward trend that began earlier this fall.
It also marks the lowest monthly number of irregular arrivals since June, 2017.
The flow of irregular border crossers over the last two years has led to a backlog of refugee claims at the Immigration and Refugee Board, with wait times of close to two years for claims to be heard.
The board has recently launched a task force for less complex cases, which will focus on claims that can be quickly resolved.
