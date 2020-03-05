‘Isn’ t the flu worse?’ And other coronavirus questions answered by Andre Picard

As of March 5, there were 97,022 cases and 3,311 deaths worldwide. All but 16,592 of those cases and 298 of the deaths have occurred in China.

Canada has recorded 37 cases – 22 in Ontario, 13 in B.C. and two in Quebec.

Below, Picard answers some frequently asked questions about the virus.

What is a coronavirus and how is it different from other viruses?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. The coronavirus that is making global headlines, SARS-CoV-2, is “novel” because it has never been seen in humans, meaning everyone is susceptible to infection. In recent years, we have seen two other novel coronaviruses emerge – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012. There are four other coronaviruses that circulate routinely – OC43, 229E, HKU1, NL63 – which generally cause colds.

What are the symptoms of the virus?

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can cause an illness known as COVID-19. The symptoms include fever and dry cough.

Unlike a common cold, people with COVID-19 generally do not have a runny nose or a sore throat.

According to a large study in China, the vast majority of those infected with the novel coronavirus:

81 per cent of patients have mild symptoms

14 per cent of patients had severe symptoms, including trouble breathing

Just under 5 per cent of patients suffered critical illness, meaning they needed to be on a respirator

The overall fatality rate in China is 2.3 per cent.

However, it is not yet clear how deadly COVID-19 is because many mild cases have likely gone undetected. Remember, you are far more likely to have a cold or even the flu than COVID-19. In all cases, the treatment is the same – you treat the symptoms with fever-reducing medication such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and bed rest. You should not treat fever with ASA-based painkillers such as Aspirin, especially in children. Antibiotics do not help; they only work for bacterial illnesses.

Is the coronavirus a pandemic?

There is no single accepted definition of pandemic.

Generally it refers to a new disease that has spread globally. Some would add that there needs to be intensive community spread in multiple regions of the world. The novel coronavirus has spread to at least 75 countries, and there is community spread in a handful of those, so it is a pandemic in all but name.

Still, it’s important to remember that pandemic refers to the geographic spread of a disease, not its severity.

Where is COVID-19 now? And how many cases are in each country/region?

Coronavirus has spread to six continents – only Antarctica has been spared. As of March 02, there were 90,273 cases and 3,082 cases worldwide. All but 10,247 of those cases and 170 of the deaths have occurred in China. However, in recent days, the coronavirus is spreading much more quickly outside China, especially in hot spots such as South Korea, Iran and northern Italy.

There are a number of sites that allow you to follow the numbers virtually in real-time.

Where has coronavirus been reported in Canada?

As of Monday, Canada had recorded 33 cases – 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and 1 in Quebec. To date, all the Canadian cases are related to travel, especially to Iran. Public health officials, however, that community spread is probably inevitable so Canadians should remain vigilant.

Doctors say coronavirus transmission in Canada is inevitable

Isn’t the flu worse than coronavirus?

In sheer numbers, influenza has a much greater impact than coronavirus. About three to five million people contract serious flu cases requiring hospitalization annually and somewhere between 290,000 and 650,000 die, compared to roughly 90,000 cases and 3,000 deaths from COVID-19. However, what worries public health officials is the potential for coronavirus to spread globally, especially that the mortality rate seems to be much higher than the flu.

How deadly is the coronavirus? It may take months to find out

Influenza is a serious respiratory illness that harms a lot of people every year; public health officials around the world have mobilized because they hope to prevent second respiratory illness from taking hold and returning every winter. So it’s not an either-or issue. On an individual level, we can get vaccinated against the flu as a way of easing the burden on the health system that could be challenged by an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Is it safe to fly/travel during the coronavirus outbreak?

In the grand scheme of things, it is still quite unlikely that you will contract the novel coronavirus. However, there are hot spots that it is wise to avoid, such as China, South Korea, Iran, northern Italy and Japan.

Is it safe to travel during cornavirus?

Italy has a message for potential travellers - but will they listen?

Travel to parts of Europe and the U.S. is also becoming iffy, not so much because of the risk of disease but because of measures being taken to limit public gatherings, the closure of popular tourist spots such as the Louvre and flight cancellations.

What’s the state of a vaccine for the disease?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Monday that it would take at least a year to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and at least 18 months before it would become “deployable.”

In other words, while multiple companies have vaccine candidates under study, a vaccine is not going to stop the pandemic spread of the disease – a least not in 2020. The best approach in the short-term is tried and true public health measures to try and limit spread and developing better treatments for those who are sick. One drug, remdesivir, has shown promise against other coronaviruses and, anecdotally, has worked well for some COVID-19 patients, but drug-maker Gilead is ramping up testing.

How can I protect myself against the virus?

The best way to protect yourself against coronavirus infection is to follow the age-old advice of mothers around the world: Keep your fingers out of your mouth and nose, your hands off your face and cover your mouth when you cough.

This is the single most effective way to stop the spread of disease

You can also practice “social distancing” – keeping at least two metres from someone with a cough. The “Wuhan shake” (tapping feet) and the elbow bump are also displacing handshakes and cheek kisses.

