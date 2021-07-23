Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash, officials say

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah

Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.

A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident

