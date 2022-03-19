Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme RoyGraeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont. were left reeling on Saturday after a man wielding an axe and bear spray charged at worshippers during early-morning prayers.

Peel Regional Police said the attack happened around 7 a.m., when the man walked into the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre and discharged the spray toward people who were praying. The force said members of the mosque were able to subdue the man until police arrived.

Police said they had arrested 24-year-old Mohammad Moiz Oma in relation to the attack, and that charges are pending. They added that they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Noorani Sairally, a volunteer at Dar Al-Tawheed, was praying there at the time of the attack. His first instinct, he said, was to wonder whether it would be a repeat of the Quebec City mosque shooting that left six people dead in 2017.

“It was terrifying, because first of all I thought maybe he had a gun,” he said.

Prayer had been under way for about five minutes when Mr. Sairally heard a scream behind him, he recalled.

He turned around to see a man holding an axe while bear spraying three people at the back of the group. Then, he said, a young man charged the assailant, disarmed him, tackled him to the ground and held him there with the help of others until police arrived.

“By the time he was spraying, the people in the first row realized something was going on and one of the young men turned around and knocked away the axe before he had a chance to use it.”

In the confusing first moments of the attack, Mr. Sairally said, he thought the attacker was a child, because he was fairly short and skinny. By the time worshippers realized what was happening, the attacker had been subdued.

Mr. Sairally said many people in the mosque ran outside afterwards, because of the noxious effect of the bear spray.

“Even though I was not right by where he was attacking, I can still feel it in my lungs. And even though I washed my hands many times, when I touch my eyes I can feel them burning,” he said.

The attack occurred two weeks before the start of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting, prayer and community dinners – and the busiest time of year for many mosques.

Ibrahim Hindy, who is the imam at Dar Al-Tawheed and is currently on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, said in a phone interview that members of the mosque had been looking forward to a normal celebration of Ramadan now that pandemic restrictions have eased.

Now, the mosque is considering whether to keep its doors locked during prayer – a step he said would be inconvenient for members. The mosque has also requested that police have a cruiser parked nearby whenever possible.

Mr. Sairally said he had spoken with police officers, who assured him that there will be a police presence during the mosque’s five daily prayers, and that they are working on a plan to keep the community safe during the month of Ramadan.

Nadia Hasan, chief operating officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the mosque is looking into grief counselling and other mental health supports to help those who were affected by the attack.

“They don’t know what motivated this person to do what he did, but they obviously have a lot of questions about, you know, why did this happen, why this happened to them, why this community in particular?” Ms. Hasan said.

“The men that took down the assailant are people who … are kind of like the heroes that we didn’t know we needed,” she said.

“They’re absolutely amazing in what they did, and I think they saved a lot of people from possibly being injured or worse.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the attack and called the people who intervened heroes. He said anyone responsible for the attack will be brought to justice.

“There is NO place in our province for such evil and hateful acts,” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Sairally said he’s confident the mosque can move forward and have peace of mind, with the support of the community.

“Regardless of who this person is, I feel sorry for the person who committed this act,” he said.

“I wish that person could just sit down and try to understand what this religion is all about before going and committing any act of violence against any community.”

With a report from the Canadian Press