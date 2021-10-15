 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

It’s harvest season at the cranberry capital of Canada

Quebec is the second-largest cranberry producing region in the world after Wisconsin, employing more than 1,700 people

Bernard Brault
SAINT-LOUIS-DE-BLANDFORD, QUE
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

A farmworker pulls cranberries to be harvested at Atocas Blandford farm in Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, Que.

Photography by Bernard Brault

On a farm east of Montreal, workers wade knee-deep into a bright red sea of berries.

October is harvesting time at Atocas Blandford, one of several cranberry farms that dot the landscape in Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, Que. The region midway between Montreal and Quebec City is known as the cranberry capital of Canada. Its sandy soil is ideally suited for growing the fruit.

Quebec is the second-largest cranberry producing region in the world after Wisconsin, employing more than 1,700 people. They include hundreds of seasonal workers who come from Mexico and Central America.

Story continues below advertisement

At the 54-hectare Atocas Blandford, 10 migrant workers arrived from Mexico in April and are set to return home at the end of October, when the harvest is complete.

During the fall, workers flood the cranberry bogs. A machine loosens the berries, which float, from the vine, and they then drift or are nudged to one side of the bog, where workers corral them into pumps that fill waiting trucks nearby.

Photographer Bernard Brault visited Atocas Blandford in October to chronicle the annual cranberry harvest.

Open this photo in gallery

Cranberries are harvested from two shallow bogs at Atocas Blandford farm.

Open this photo in gallery

A tractor loosens the cranberries, which float, from the vine, to the surface of the shallow bog.

Open this photo in gallery

Worker Hugo Ortiz wades through knee-deep water coralling cranberries to then be pumped into waiting trucks nearby.

Open this photo in gallery

Jorge Martial is among the 10 migrant workers from Mexico who came to Atocas Blandford in April and are set to return home at the end of October, when the harvest is complete.

Open this photo in gallery

Cranberries are loaded into a waiting truck.

Open this photo in gallery

With its sandy soil, which is ideally suited for growing the fruit, Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, Que. is known as the cranberry capital of Canada.

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec is the second-largest cranberry producing region in the world after Wisconsin, employing more than 1,700 people.

Open this photo in gallery

From the left, Jorge Martial, Ever Hernandez, Atocas Blandford, farm foreman Yves Martin, Joel Ceja, Bernardo Rodriguez and Hugo Ortiz surrounded by cranberries awaiting harvest.

Open this photo in gallery

An aerial view of the cranberries fields at the Atocas Blandford farm.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies