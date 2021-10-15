It’s harvest season at the cranberry capital of Canada

On a farm east of Montreal, workers wade knee-deep into a bright red sea of berries.
October is harvesting time at Atocas Blandford, one of several cranberry farms that dot the landscape in Saint-Louis-De-Blandford, Que. The region midway between Montreal and Quebec City is known as the cranberry capital of Canada. Its sandy soil is ideally suited for growing the fruit.
Quebec is the second-largest cranberry producing region in the world after Wisconsin, employing more than 1,700 people. They include hundreds of seasonal workers who come from Mexico and Central America.
At the 54-hectare Atocas Blandford, 10 migrant workers arrived from Mexico in April and are set to return home at the end of October, when the harvest is complete.
During the fall, workers flood the cranberry bogs. A machine loosens the berries, which float, from the vine, and they then drift or are nudged to one side of the bog, where workers corral them into pumps that fill waiting trucks nearby.
Photographer Bernard Brault visited Atocas Blandford in October to chronicle the annual cranberry harvest.