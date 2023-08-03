Open this photo in gallery: A newly released image of the Ring Nebula from the James Webb Space Telescope.Handout

For backyard stargazers, the Ring Nebula is a summertime favourite – a wreath of interstellar gas that shows up in small telescopes like a small, glowing Cheerio in space.

Now, astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope to reveal the ring in exquisite detail. The results could shed light on the cosmic chemistry that makes life possible in the universe.

Located some 2,600 light years from our solar system, the ring is a shell of gas ejected by a dying star. It’s of interest to astronomers because it is one of the nearest such objects and an ideal place to study how the basic elements that are cooked inside a star’s interior can later combine to form complex organic molecules.

The JWST image, taken with the space telescope’s near infrared camera, reveals how material in the ring forms dense clumps that offer protection from the ionizing radiation of the star at the centre.

Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb Space Telescope: ‘We’ve learned so much’

“About half of all the gas in the nebula is in these clumps, " said Jan Cami an astronomer at Western University in London, Ont., who is part of an international team making a detailed study of the nebula.

Of the estimated 20,000 clumps in the image, Dr. Cami said the team selected two for a detailed analysis.

‘This is the first time we can spatially resolve them, and also determine the chemical inventory and physical conditions at these incredibly small spatial scales.”

Previous studies have shown that the nebula contains large hydrocarbon molecules. This is a puzzle because most of the carbon in the nebula should be locked up in simple molecules such as carbon monoxide.

Dr. Cami said the team’s goal is to understand how the larger molecules form and survive to eventually seed future generations of stars and planets. Studies of meteorites show that our own solar system formed with an abundance of such molecules, which include the building blocks for life on Earth.