This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach/The Associated Press

NASA has released its first image of a scientific target as revealed by the newly commissioned James Webb Space Telescope, a long-awaited milestone that marks the start of what astronomers anticipate will be a new era in humanity’s exploration of the universe.

“Today is a historic day,” said U.S. president Joe Biden, who unveiled the image during a White House briefing on Monday. Mr. Biden said the abilities of the telescope were “miraculous”.

The debut image shows a remote but massive cluster of galaxies known only by the catalogue designation SMACS J0723.3-7327 that is located approximately five billion light years away. In the image it’s possible to see that the gravity of the cluster is acting as a lens that stretches and magnifies the images of still more distant galaxies much farther away in the background, a phenomenon that Webb used to extend it’s already penetrating gaze to the depths of the cosmos.

“We’re going back almost to the beginning,” said NASA’s chief administrator Bill Nelson, after the unveiling.

While the image has similarities to the view that its predecessor, the still-active Hubble Space Telescope, has previously provided of the same target, it includes a wealth of details beyond Hubble’s reach.

“This is truly spectacular,” said Anton Koekemoer, a research astrophysicists at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore who was involved in preparing Webb’s initial round of images. “It’s one thing to know what to expect based on the telescope’s specifications, but it’s another to actually see the images come down and have them in front of you.”

The galaxy cluster is one of five celestial objects chosen by the telescope’s science team to demonstrate the new telescope’s capabilities. The remaining four are set to be released on Tuesday morning.

Last week NASA revealed that the additional images will include: the Carina nebula, a vast star-forming region in the Milky Way; the Southern Ring nebula, a bubble of hot gas expelled by a dying star; and an iconic group of galaxies called Stephans’ Quintet, four of whom are locked in a gravitational dance.

Looking closer to home, astronomers will also release the spectrum of a planet called WASP-96 b, spotted crossing in front of the star it orbits. The observation will reveal details about the giant planet’s atmosphere.

Canada is a partner in the new space telescope which was primarily build and paid for by the United States and launched aboard a French Ariane rocket late last year. Since then, mission scientists have been putting Webb through its paces. The elaborate start-up process included using a Canadian-built instrument called the Fine Guidance Sensor to align the telescope’s 18 gold-plated mirror segments and create a seamless reflecting surface 6.5 metres across. The result makes Webb the largest astronomical observatory ever to fly in space.

After enduring technical hurdles, budget cuts and years of delay on the road to the launch pad, astronomers involved with the project are now revelling in the performance that Webb is demonstrating with its initial release.

René Doyon, a professor of astronomy at the University of Montreal and principal investigator with the Canadian Webb science team said that depsite his high expectations he was still astonished at the quality of data the telescope and its five science instruments are delivering, and the speed at which the giant telescope can gather up light from distance sources.

“It’s such a sensitive instrument, it’s just amazing,” said Dr. Doyon, who added there is was no question that Webb would be able to deliver on its scientific promise.

That includes using the new telescope to peer far out into space and back in time to capture the light of some of the first stars and galaxies to form after the Big Bang and searching the atmospheres of nearby planets for signs that they are amenable to life.

