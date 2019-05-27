Jane Philpott on the challenge of being an independent MP, and what her political future may hold

The Globe and Mail spoke with Jane Philpott after her announcement on Monday. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Q: It’s traditionally been very difficult for independents to get elected.
A: The last independent elected in this area was in 1984 when Tony Roman was elected.
Q: So it is possible, but very difficult. How are you going to buck the trend?
A: I absolutely acknowledge that it’s going to be a challenge. But I have a lot of support. I know this community well, and I have worked hard to earn its trust, both as a family doctor for 17 years and then as a member of Parliament.
Q: How much of an impact will the SNC-Lavalin affair have on the local Liberal candidate?
A: It’s hard to say. There are voters who vote on the basis of a single issue sometimes, and other people take into account the whole broad range.
Q: Are we headed toward a minority-government situation?
A: I wouldn’t want to make a firm prediction. Probably my favourite prime minister, Lester B. Pearson, led this country for a very short period of time, but was able to implement some of the most important and long-standing policies in the country.
Q: Do you and Jody Wilson-Raybould plan to co-ordinate in terms of ideas or issues?
A: We do see eye to eye on a number of issues, like indigenous issues for example. But there are issues that are particular to my community that are not issues for her, and vice-versa.
Q: I was surprised by your comments that you would be willing to work with a Liberal government under Justin Trudeau.
A: I’m not prepared to make a firm commitment to anything at this point. We’ll see what the landscape looks like on Oct. 22. I’m happy to work with people who have good policies.