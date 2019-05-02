Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shows off quirky souvenir from recent trip to Canada

Japan’s Prime Minister is showing off a folksy souvenir he brought home from his recent trip to Canada.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account, Shinzo Abe installs a wooden door-knocker featuring a wood carving of a beaver.

Whimsical music plays as Abe, straight-faced and wearing a button-up shirt, hammers the accessory into place at his lakeside villa outside Tokyo.

His wife, Akie, laughs as she tests out the contraption.

The brief clip has already been viewed more than 80,000 times on Instagram and been shared widely on other social media.