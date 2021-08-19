Jason Kenney’s principal secretary to leave Premier’s office amid political turmoil

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks about the next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton on June 18, 2021. His principal secretary, Larry Kaumeyer, is stepping down to serve as chief executive for Ducks Unlimited Canada. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Amidst the turmoil of the pandemic and a series of political challenges, Jason Kenney’s office is losing another senior staffer close to the Alberta Premier.

Principal secretary Larry Kaumeyer, who had served as an interim chief of staff for the first half of this year, will become chief executive of Ducks Unlimited Canada in October.

Mr. Kaumeyer said he couldn’t pass up the rare opportunity to lead the Canadian arm of the hunter-founded group focused on wetlands and habitat conservation.

Story continues below advertisement

“This kind of came to me about four months ago, and I let the Premier know pretty early on. I said, ‘Look, this isn’t the kind of thing that normally comes along.’ It’s the sort of thing that I really do truly believe is kind of a dream job for me,” said Mr. Kaumeyer. The 58-year-old grew up on his family’s cattle farm just outside of Calgary and describes himself as an avid outdoorsman.

“There’s a component of this that is bittersweet for me because I’ve been working a number of very large files for him – economic files that are very precious to me.”

Mr. Kaumeyer was the early author of the provincial “building skills for jobs” plan to revamp post-secondary learning in the province by 2030. He has been a main player in a number of economic-development files that involve talks with Ottawa, including agriculture aid; irrigation projects; tax incentives for carbon capture and storage projects and child care. Despite the often-opposing views between the two levels of government, Mr. Kaumeyer said he’s developed a good working relationship with federal officials.

Single-day increase in Alberta COVID-19 cases highest in three months

His departure comes after 18 intense months in the Premier’s office, during which the United Conservative Party government had hoped to focus on Alberta’s economic recovery. Instead, battling COVID-19 has taken over the priorities of every government in the world. Mr. Kenney’s approval numbers have taken a hit due to his government’s handling of the pandemic, and other issues, including a controversial coal policy and its fraught relationship with public sector workers, such as nurses, doctors and teachers.

Mr. Kaumeyer’s exit highlights the list of staff who started in senior positions in Mr. Kenney’s early days as Premier who are no longer with the government.

Principal secretary Howard Anglin left last year for post-graduate studies at Oxford University. Executive director of communications, Katy Merrifield, left last November to return to Vancouver, where she now works at public affairs firm Wellington Advocacy. Jamie Huckabay, the Premier’s original chief of staff, was asked to resign in January after travelling to Britain, despite public health advisories against non-essential travel.

David Knight Legg, the chief executive of Invest Alberta Corp. and a close adviser to the Premier, resigned from his post in June to return to family in Singapore. He remains a senior adviser to the Crown corporation.

Story continues below advertisement

After Mr. Huckabay resigned, Mr. Kaumeyer took up the role as chief of staff for six months. Pam Livingston, who has served in a number of senior provincial roles, was named as Mr. Kenney’s top aide in July. Mr. Kaumeyer said this week there is a plan to add more staff to the Premier’s office.

His last day in the Premier’s office is Oct. 1. He begins work at Winnipeg-based Ducks Unlimited on Oct. 4.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.