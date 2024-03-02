Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54-million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

According to Heyman’s report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20-million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16-million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined.

The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild-card playoff round for the second consecutive season.

Chapman finished last season with 17 home runs, 39 doubles, 66 runs scored and 54 RBIs in 140 games. He was named the AMerican League’s Player of the Month in April, but cooled off after that.

Since Chapman declined the Blue Jays’ qualifying offer, Toronto will receive a draft pick after the completion of the fourth round of the 2024 MLB draft.

The Blue Jays originally acquired Chapman in a deal with the Oakland Athletics in March 2022.

Chapman is familiar with the Giants new manager Bob Melvin, having played for him during his five-year tenure with the A’s.