Jean Dumontier was an architect and artist of two Montreal subway stations

Jean Dumontier, an architect who helped designed Montreal’s subway, has died in his early 80s.

A spokesperson for the city’s transit agency confirmed the death, which Montreal’s La Presse said was due to cancer.

The native of Labelle, in the Laurentians area north of Montreal, designed the plans for the now-renamed Île-Sainte-Hélène and Longueuil metro stations, which opened in 1967.

He was also the first architect to create the art for the stations he designed, including four murals in the Île-Sainte-Hélène station that recalled the themes of Expo 67.

Mr. Dumontier later served as the metropolitan transit agency’s architecture director in the 1970s and ’80s, where he oversaw the subway system’s expansion and advocated for the inclusion of art in the stations’ design.