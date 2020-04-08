 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Jean Truchon, MAID advocate, receives assisted death early due to coronavirus

Tu Thanh Ha
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jean Truchon attends a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, September 12, 2019, where he gave his reaction to a Quebec judge overturning parts of provincial and federal laws on medically assisted dying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced a Montreal man who was instrumental in challenging the country’s assisted-dying laws to hasten his own death.

Jean Truchon, whose constitutional challenge struck down restrictions in Canada’s law to terminate life, received medical aid in dying Tuesday afternoon, nearly 11 weeks ahead of his original plans.

In a statement released through his lawyers, Mr. Truchon said he had initially scheduled to receive medical assistance to die on June 22 so he could enjoy the last months of his life with his friends and relatives.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the 51-year-old was a resident at Montreal’s Paul-Émile Léger long-term care centre. Because they are often short-staffed and their residents are in poor health, those facilities have been hard hit by the new coronavirus, with hundreds of confirmed infections and dozens of deaths among the residents.

“The Coronavirus has literally stolen my time with those I love. Seeing what is coming frightens me the most. Therefore, I made the decision to leave now and this was well thought out,” Mr. Truchon said in his statement.

He noted that even before the pandemic, his medical condition had already made his life challenging.

“Given the current context of the health crisis, I decided to take the train and leave my friends and all those who believed in me and my cause at the station.”

Mr. Truchon and another incurably ill Montrealer, Nicole Gladu, were co-plaintiffs in a civil suit filed in 2017 that challenged Canadian laws that disqualified patients who are not near death from getting doctor-assisted dying.

The court heard that Mr. Truchon was born with spastic cerebral palsy that resulted in a loss of function in three limbs. He earned a degree in literature, lived by himself in a supervised apartment and was able to play wheelchair ball hockey and take buses to visit his parents.

Then, in 2012, his condition worsened. He lost the use of his left arm, his only functioning limb, and was in constant pain.

Story continues below advertisement

However, he was declared ineligible for medical assistance in dying. The federal assisted-dying law requires the patients’ natural deaths to be “reasonably foreseeable," while the Quebec legislation requires them to be in an advanced state of “irreversible decline.”

The court heard that Mr. Truchon was so desperate he considered fasting to death or steering his wheelchair into the path of an incoming car.

In a landmark decision last September, Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin struck down the restrictions. While the judge suspended her ruling for six months to allow politicians to amend their laws, she exempted Mr. Truchon and Ms. Gladu, allowing them to proceed with their bids for medical assistance in dying.

Earlier this spring, the judge agreed to give the federal government more time to amend its legislation, extending the deadline to July 11.

Mr. Truchon’s statement ended with thanks for his attorneys at the Ménard, Martin law firm and for “judge Christine Baudouin for her incredible judgment.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies