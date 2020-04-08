Jean Truchon, MAID advocate, receives assisted death early due to coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Jean Truchon attends a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, September 12, 2019, where he gave his reaction to a Quebec judge overturning parts of provincial and federal laws on medically assisted dying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced a Montreal man who was instrumental in challenging the country’s assisted-dying laws to hasten his own death.

Jean Truchon, whose constitutional challenge struck down restrictions in Canada’s law to terminate life, received medical aid in dying Tuesday afternoon, nearly 11 weeks ahead of his original plans.

In a statement released through his lawyers, Mr. Truchon said he had initially scheduled to receive medical assistance to die on June 22 so he could enjoy the last months of his life with his friends and relatives.

However, the 51-year-old was a resident at Montreal’s Paul-Émile Léger long-term care centre. Because they are often short-staffed and their residents are in poor health, those facilities have been hard hit by the new coronavirus, with hundreds of confirmed infections and dozens of deaths among the residents.

“The Coronavirus has literally stolen my time with those I love. Seeing what is coming frightens me the most. Therefore, I made the decision to leave now and this was well thought out,” Mr. Truchon said in his statement.

He noted that even before the pandemic, his medical condition had already made his life challenging.

“Given the current context of the health crisis, I decided to take the train and leave my friends and all those who believed in me and my cause at the station.”

Mr. Truchon and another incurably ill Montrealer, Nicole Gladu, were co-plaintiffs in a civil suit filed in 2017 that challenged Canadian laws that disqualified patients who are not near death from getting doctor-assisted dying.

The court heard that Mr. Truchon was born with spastic cerebral palsy that resulted in a loss of function in three limbs. He earned a degree in literature, lived by himself in a supervised apartment and was able to play wheelchair ball hockey and take buses to visit his parents.

Then, in 2012, his condition worsened. He lost the use of his left arm, his only functioning limb, and was in constant pain.

However, he was declared ineligible for medical assistance in dying. The federal assisted-dying law requires the patients’ natural deaths to be “reasonably foreseeable," while the Quebec legislation requires them to be in an advanced state of “irreversible decline.”

The court heard that Mr. Truchon was so desperate he considered fasting to death or steering his wheelchair into the path of an incoming car.

In a landmark decision last September, Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin struck down the restrictions. While the judge suspended her ruling for six months to allow politicians to amend their laws, she exempted Mr. Truchon and Ms. Gladu, allowing them to proceed with their bids for medical assistance in dying.

Earlier this spring, the judge agreed to give the federal government more time to amend its legislation, extending the deadline to July 11.

Mr. Truchon’s statement ended with thanks for his attorneys at the Ménard, Martin law firm and for “judge Christine Baudouin for her incredible judgment.”

