 Skip to main content

Canada Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in Ottawa for opening of Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s new headquarters

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in Ottawa for opening of Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s new headquarters

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Canadian Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will be in Ottawa later today for the official opening of the new headquarters of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

The Emmy-Award-winning host of the popular TV game show announced in March that he’s battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a TV interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired on the weekend, Trebek says he’s continued taping Jeopardy! despite dealing with excruciating stomach cramps that have, at times, left him writhing and crying in pain.

Story continues below advertisement

Trebek is honorary president of The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, which aims to encourage the appreciation of Canada’s natural, cultural and social heritage.

The Sudbury, Ont., native has a long connection with Canada’s capital city, where he studied philosophy at the University of Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also participate in the event, in a building by the Ottawa River that was first built as a museum but never attracted very many visitors.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter