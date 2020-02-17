 Skip to main content

Canada

Jewish home-schooling official testifies at Quebec trial over education in Hasidic community

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Clara Wasserstein, left, and Yochonon Lowen arrive at a courthouse in Montreal on Feb. 10, 2020. The couple allege the private Jewish schools run by the Tash community in Boisbriand, north of Montreal, left them unprepared for life in the outside world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The head of a Jewish home-schooling association is telling a Montreal courtroom that the rigorous Talmudic education offered by the Hasidic community prepares a child for any possible career.

Abraham Ekstein testified today in a case brought by Yochonon Lowen and Clara Wasserstein, two former members of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community who claim the province and several Hasidic schools failed to provide them with a proper education.

Ekstein says the ultra-Orthodox community in Quebec teaches children to be analytical and to think logically, which he says are critical skills for virtually any job.

But during cross-examination, he admitted that the Talmudic education is reserved for boys.

Lowen and Wasserstein, a married couple in their 40s, allege the private Jewish schools run by the Tash community in Boisbriand, north of Montreal, left them unprepared for life in the outside world, and they are seeking a judgment declaring the province and the schools violated provincial education laws.

Ekstein says that under tightened rules, members of the province’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities must now register their children as home-schoolers and their education is monitored by the Education Department.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

