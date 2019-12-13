 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Jody Wilson-Raybould facing possible eviction from Parliament Hill office space

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould, pictured on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, says she has been working with the administration to resolve the issue involving her current space on Parliament Hill.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Speaker of the House of Commons says he will evict Jody Wilson-Raybould from her current office space if she does not leave on her own.

“I mean, obviously we have a process in place, there’s a tradition in place,” House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota told the CBC in an interview that aired Friday. “Eventually, yeah, if she doesn’t (vacate), it’ll be someone from my office who has to enforce the rules so that Parliament can function.”

Wilson-Raybould, who is now an Independent MP, says she has been working with the House administration to resolve the issue involving the space on Parliament Hill where she was placed when she was a cabinet minister in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she understood she would stay in her offices when she was sworn in again as an MP earlier this month and had an Algonquin elder bless the space.

But Wilson-Raybould says she found out two days later she would be reassigned.

The Vancouver MP says she has been in discussions ever since and received a list of alternative locations only yesterday.

“My interest is only in serving the people who elected me and working with MPs across party lines on the important public policy issues facing our country and this is a distraction,” Wilson-Raybould said in a statement.

“As an Independent I was trying to get clarity – given there are no written rules and given the mixed messages I was receiving about the office.”

She said Friday she had not heard directly from Rota.

Rota told the CBC the timeline is flexible.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies