Former Toronto mayor John Tory broke ethics rules in his affair with a subordinate and in voting on a council matter that related to her, the city’s integrity commissioner has found.

Jonathan Batty concluded that Mr. Tory was wrong to vote on Toronto pursuing a World Cup deal with MLSE, where the person with whom he was having an affair had gone on to work. And he did not properly protect her while she was employed in his office.

However, in his 122-page report, Mr. Batty did not say Mr. Tory had sexually harassed the woman, who said the then-mayor’s attentions were “not unwelcome,” nor did he improperly advance her career.

Mr. Tory announced his resignation in early February, admitting he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with someone who had been on his staff.

Mr. Batty said he conducted the investigation despite Mr. Tory’s resignation because the former mayor had asked him to look into the situation and because “it was not publicly evident” at the time of his resignation that the relationship with the woman he dubbed Ms. A had been consensual.

Through his investigation, Mr. Batty concluded that although the relationship had been consensual, Mr. Tory failed in his duty to disclose it to the integrity commissioner or to manage his office so as to provide a safe work environment for Ms. A.

“Mr. Tory put his private interests first,” Mr. Batty found.

Mr. Tory was not available for an interview Thursday. In a statement forwarded by legal counsel, he said he accepted Mr. Batty’s findings.

“I could and should have handled this matter differently,” the statement reads. “I sincerely regret the impact my actions had on so many people in my life and on the people of the city of Toronto.”

The integrity commissioner also found that Mr. Tory violated his ethical duties by voting on a World Cup-related matter after Ms. A had gone on to work for MLSE, the largest sports entertainment company in Canada. By the time of the vote, Ms. A reported to an MLSE executive who had lobbied Toronto municipal staff and politicians about the international soccer tournament.

The vote in question would authorize Toronto’s city manager to negotiate World Cup hosting services with MLSE. Mr. Tory voted in favour.

“It is reasonable to infer that Mr. Tory, as a special friend and mentor of Ms. A, had to have known that voting on these matters would be of direct benefit to Ms. A’s future at MLSE,” Mr. Batty wrote.

When he promised to resign, Mr. Tory said the relationship had ended earlier in the year, without being specific. He did not take questions from reporters at that announcement or during the following days until he actually left office. He has not since spoken publicly about the relationship or the end of his political career.

The integrity commissioner’s lengthy report fills in some details. According to Mr. Batty’s findings, the relationship with Ms. A began in the summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic. After Mr. Tory’s wife learned of it, he promised to end it. However, he resumed the relationship, his wife found out again, and the couple sought to handle what Mr. Batty said they perceived as a personal matter.

Mr. Batty appears sympathetic in his report to the pressures facing Mr. Tory during the pandemic, noting that he was facing an unprecedented situation. The report describes a relationship that began as emotional support.

The couple went for walks, watched sports and exchanged gifts. She cooked for him and helped him with technology. But she kept a distance, calling him Mayor in the early stages of the relationship and using his first name only after she had left his employ. Mr. Tory met her family, both in Toronto and in her hometown.

“However, this was not simply a personal matter,” the report stresses. “Relationships between a person in authority and someone who works for them need to be managed according to the City’s human resources policies which are incorporated into the Code of Conduct.”

The report says Ms. A began a serious relationship with another person in November, 2022, and her relationship with Mr. Tory ended for good in January, “a few weeks” before he pledged to resign.