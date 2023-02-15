Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement at a Magna International production facility, in Brampton, Ont., on Feb. 15, 2023.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Toronto Mayor John Tory should stay on in his post, adding that it’s not time to “upset the apple cart” in Canada’s largest city.

The Premier weighed in on Wednesday on the drama surrounding Mr. Tory’s decision last week to leave his job after what the Toronto Mayor acknowledged was an inappropriate relationship with a now-former staff member. Still, Mr. Tory has not officially resigned and plans to stay on until council, which is meeting Wednesday, passes his budget.

“Mayor Tory has been a phenomenal partner, he’s been a really good mayor for the city of Toronto,” Mr. Ford told reporters at an unrelated announcement in Brampton, Ont.

“In my opinion it’s not time to change. Everything is going tickety-boo in Toronto – working well with the federal and provincial government. And what happens in their private life is strictly up to the mayor and their family.”

He added that Mr. Tory is his preferred option for mayor of Toronto, but it will ultimately be up to the mayor and his family to decide.

“Is he the best thing that we have in Toronto? Yes, he is the best thing and let’s not upset the apple cart for a personal issue he’s dealing with.”

He added that it’s fair for Mr. Tory to remain in the job at least until he passes his budget.

The Ontario Premier said that Mr. Tory has done a “great job” on economic development, transit issues and keeping taxes as low as possible, and said a left-leaning mayor would be a “disaster” for the city.

“If a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people of Toronto,” Mr. Ford said. “I’ll tell you if a left-wing mayor gets in there, we’re toast. I’ll tell you, it would be a disaster in my opinion.”

Still, Mr. Ford said he would not reverse the strong-mayor powers his government has given to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto, no matter who takes the job next – adding that he intends to expand them to other cities.

“No, I would not rescind them. The people will hold the politicians accountable,” he said.

“If you don’t like him or her, the leader at the time, guess what, in four years you get to replace them. And that’s a fantastic system.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday refuted a report that she had also urged Mr. Tory to stay on.

“The story that was posted yesterday is wholly untrue and not accurate,” she told reporters in Ottawa.

Mr. Tory had no comment on his future as he ran the gauntlet of television cameras from his office to an elevator taking him to the council chamber, where debate on his budget is scheduled for Wednesday.

Several of his closest council allies argued that he should stay in office. Council Speaker Frances Nunziata suggested that he take a leave of absence and then serve out his term, arguing that his behaviour was not criminal. But Councillor Gord Perks, a regular critic of the mayor, said leadership of the city is not a job you can do part time.

“If you want to be the mayor of Toronto, if you put your name forward, you stick by that. If you decide you can’t do it and you resign, you stick by that.”

Toronto council will have a chance Wednesday to amend the city’s massive operating budget as Mayor John Tory tries to lock in spending for a year in which he says he will not be around to lead.

The city’s operating budget for 2023 encompasses $16.2-billion in spending, including a controversial increase in the police budget and service cuts for transit riders, who will pay higher fares. However, it does not include several things progressives on council have been pursuing, such as money to keep warming centres open for homeless people.

The council debate over the budget was derailed before it got going when a member of the public, asking for accommodation for a disability, requested a chair. Ms. Nunziata initially threatened to remove her. A chair was eventually provided but the woman continued to shout. The chamber was cleared of most people until she left peacefully.

But when council resumed, with the chamber packed with activists protesting the lack of homelessness funding and members of the public, Ms Nunziata warned that if there were any further disruptions, she would call a recess and then continue the meeting without members of the public.

As Mr. Tory rose to speak, protesters shouted him down, yelling, “House the homeless, feed the poor, kick John Tory out the door.” Within seconds, Ms. Nunziata said she would make good on her threat, and City Hall’s sergeant-at-arms called for the chamber to cleared again.

Some protesters were physically removed by city hall security guards before the chamber was cleared for a second security sweep. Around noon the meeting resumed again, this time with fewer members of the public allowed back in.

In his first extended public remarks since promising Friday evening to resign, Mr. Tory preceded the budget debate with a retirement speech for a senior civil servant. At one point a loud voice was heard coming from the council entrance, shouting “let me in” and “John Tory resign.”

With reports from Ian Bailey in Ottawa and Jeff Gray in Toronto