Toronto Mayor John Tory sits in the council chamber during the budget meeting on February 15, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory finally laid out late Wednesday night his timeline for leaving office, but only after presiding over a chaotic budget meeting that locks in his vision of the city for another year.

The 68-year-old mayor, who admitted last Friday to a lengthy affair with someone who had been on his staff, will hand over power effective 5 p.m. on Friday. The job of interim leader falls to Councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who was named to the post of deputy mayor by Mr. Tory after he won his third term in October.

Thursday morning, Ms. McKelvie issued a statement saying she would not run in the upcoming byelection to choose a new mayor, and instead will focus on a “smooth transition” and governing the city. She thanked Mr. Tory for his service, and thanked residents who had urged her to run.

Under city rules, the next election is expected to come between four and five months from now. Council must declare the post of mayor vacant at its next meeting, near the end of March, which will kick-start a nominations process and then a campaign period.

Mr. Tory’s departure came amid a growing chorus of voices by his loyalists on council, urging him to stay on. On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in as well, arguing this is not the time for change and that a new mayor could be “a disaster” if they were left-wing.

However, Mr. Ford said he would not revoke the strong mayor powers his government introduced last year for Toronto and Ottawa – no matter who wins the race.

Mr. Tory waited only about an hour after the end of Wednesday’s budget debate to make official his departure.

“I want to thank the people of Toronto for trusting me as Mayor since 2014,” he said in his resignation letter. “I continue to be deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions without exception.”

Mr. Tory barely spoke during the budget debate and has not taken questions from reporters since before his admission Friday of the affair. He had earlier Wednesday given no hints about his future while running a gauntlet of reporters and television cameras from his office toward the council chamber. He did not hold the customary pre-meeting press conference.

A former lawyer and Rogers executive who became a broadcaster and provincial PC leader, Mr. Tory won the mayoralty in 2014 promising to return dignity to an office sullied by the behaviour of former mayor Rob Ford. He promised repeatedly that he would serve only two terms – usually adding a joke to the effect that otherwise his long-time wife would kill him. However, last year he announced he would run again, saying he had the blessing of his spouse.

He won handily a third term, but behind the scenes the seeds of his downfall had already been planted. On Friday Mr. Tory admitted to a lengthy affair that he said began while he and his wife were spending long periods of time apart during the pandemic. The other person was his employee when the affair began. Mr. Tory said he would resign to take time to “reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family.”

But he did not specify how long he would remain in office before beginning that process.

It soon became clear that he wanted to stay long enough to preside over Wednesday’s budget meeting. As strong mayor, he would be able to veto any changes council’s progressive wing might bring, whereas an acting mayor McKelvie would not have had that ability.

The gambit worked. The budget debate ended without any changes unpalatable to Mr. Tory. He pledged at the end of the meeting not to exercise his veto powers, clearing the way for his departure.

However, the meeting also offered a taste of the reality he might have faced had he not followed through on his pledge to resign. The council chamber was packed with people and some hissed at Mr. Tory when he began to speak.

Five potential candidates who may run to be Toronto’s next mayor

Mr. Tory had preceded the budget debate with a retirement speech for a senior civil servant. At one point, a loud voice was heard coming from the direction of a council entrance, shouting, “Let me in!” and “John Tory resign!” The Mayor kept talking, raising his voice slightly.

The budget debate started hours late, derailed for most of the morning by a variety of disruptions. Protesters chanted: “House the homeless, feed the poor, kick John Tory out the door!” Some people were physically removed by City Hall security guards and the chamber was cleared twice for security sweeps. Fewer people were allowed back in after the second clearance and the debate didn’t start in earnest until around noon.

The debate also offered a possible insight into the coming race.

When Councillor Alejandra Bravo introduced a motion calling for $900,000 of a proposed $48-million increase to the police budget be redirected to support for homeless people, possible mayoral Councillor Brad Bradford rose to challenge her, asking: “Does your motion propose to defund the police?”

Ms. Bravo noted that this money amounted to only 0.08 per cent of the overall police budget.

With a report from Laura Stone in Brampton, Ont., and Jeff Gray in Toronto