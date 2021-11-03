The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been expanded for Jongilpoom brand enoki mushrooms because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall by Covic International Trading Inc. was initially issued on Sept. 28.

The product was sold in 200-gram packages in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Listeria is a food-borne bacteria that can make people very sick but there have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled and symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

